LB3 Foundation holding community event at Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the LB3 Foundation was holding food giveaways and sports camps and community awards, the organization held one event each year to remember its roots.

This Saturday, families are invited to the 8th Annual LB3 Celebration of Life at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center for free school supplies, food, music, games and a day of fellowship.

Lawrence “Bunny” Bryan is the LB3 president and joined Morning Break to talk about the event.

