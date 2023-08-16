LB3 Foundation holding community event at Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the LB3 Foundation was holding food giveaways and sports camps and community awards, the organization held one event each year to remember its roots.

This Saturday, families are invited to the 8th Annual LB3 Celebration of Life at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center for free school supplies, food, music, games and a day of fellowship.

Lawrence “Bunny” Bryan is the LB3 president and joined Morning Break to talk about the event.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.