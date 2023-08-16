More guns found this year than all of 2022 during TSA checkpoints at Savannah airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show more guns are being found in carry-on luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration at Savannah’s airport has already found more guns this year than all of 2022. Its also the second highest number of guns found among Georgia airports.

TSA says you are allowed to travel with a firearm, but if you do it the wrong way, it could be a very costly mistake.

Last year, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport set a record for passenger numbers.

This year, the airport has already shattered another record.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of guns coming through the security checkpoint,” TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell said.

According to TSA, so far this year officers have detected 15 firearms at the airport’s checkpoint. Surpassing the total of 14 for all of last year.

Why the increase?

“Volume is part of it. You’ve got more gun ownership. So, you put those things together -- more people travelling plus more guns equals more guns at airports,” Howell said. The TSA says guns can only travel in checked luggage, not carry-ons, and must be stored in hard-sided cases with padding.

They also remind passengers to make sure their guns are completely empty and store ammunition separately. Once the case is packed, make sure it’s completely locked before dropping it off at the ticket counter.

“99.9% of the time when we detect a firearm at the checkpoint, the excuse we get is, ‘Oops, I forgot it was in my bag.’ So, it’s almost always not intentional,” Howell said.

But it’s a mistake that could cost you. The TSA says civil penalties for bringing a gun through the security checkpoint can be as high as $15,000. Officers will also call local police and shut down some security lanes, resulting in potential delays for you and fellow travelers.

The TSA reminds fliers that when it’s time to take to the skies, shake the routine of keeping your gun with you.

“When you’re travelling, you really have to flip that mindset and make sure you’re thinking about what you’re bringing with you to the airport. If you’re planning on travelling with a firearm, just make sure you’re doing it the right way,” Howell said. The TSA also reminds passengers that each airline and destination has different rules when it comes to firearms, so be sure to check ahead before booking your travel.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.