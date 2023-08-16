National Rum Day recipes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For National Rum Day, let’s make some drinks with Rhyon House from Electric Moon.

Lemon Old Cuban

Shake and top with champagne.

Muddle mint and lemon with .5 oz simple syrup and 2 oz. white run.

Bacardi 8yr Sour

Shake, strain into an empty rocks glass and add angostura polka dots on top.

Combine 1.5 oz. Bacardi 8yr, 1.5 oz. lemon juice, 2 oz. simple syrup and a couple dashes of Fee foam (egg white substitute).

Bull on the Moon

Combine 1 oz. Cruzan Banana Rum, 1 oz. Malibu Rum, .25 oz. mango syrup and 3 oz. pina colada mix (1:1 ratio of coco Lopez and pineapple juice).

Shake and strain into a highball glass over ice.