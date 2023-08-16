National Rum Day recipes
Aug. 16, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For National Rum Day, let’s make some drinks with Rhyon House from Electric Moon.
Lemon Old Cuban
- Muddle mint and lemon with .5 oz simple syrup and 2 oz. white run.
- Shake and top with champagne.
Bacardi 8yr Sour
- Combine 1.5 oz. Bacardi 8yr, 1.5 oz. lemon juice, 2 oz. simple syrup and a couple dashes of Fee foam (egg white substitute).
- Shake, strain into an empty rocks glass and add angostura polka dots on top.
Bull on the Moon
- Combine 1 oz. Cruzan Banana Rum, 1 oz. Malibu Rum, .25 oz. mango syrup and 3 oz. pina colada mix (1:1 ratio of coco Lopez and pineapple juice).
- Shake and strain into a highball glass over ice.
- Top with tropical Red Bull with grenadine drizzle on top and orange slice garnish.
