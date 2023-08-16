Not as hot today, more rain ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A “cold” front is moving through, which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures today.

We’ll start out in the mid 70s with damp roads from overnight rain. There are a few isolated showers around, but most of us will be dry to start. Temperatures warm to the mid 80 at noon with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll see another good chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening, have your rain gear handy! Widespread severe weather isn’t likely, but a storm or two could produce gusty wind.

Coastal forecast: Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoon with a UV index in the very high category. The rip current risk is low and there will be a westerly breeze around 10 miles per hour. If you hear thunder, head for cover! Rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday’s rain chance will be focused along the coast and I-95 as the sea breeze moves in during the afternoon. The end of the week and the weekend looks pretty typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a few pop up afternoon showers and storms Friday through the weekend.

Tropical update:

We are watching three tropical waves. Two are near the west coast of Africa, one with a 40 percent chance and another with a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week. These systems will track across the Atlantic through the week. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico, where a system could develop in about a week. This potential system would likely track west and not impact our region. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.