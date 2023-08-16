Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Pooler residents given chance to take survey for proposed roadwork

Apache Mall Roadwork
Apache Mall Roadwork(kttc)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler residents still have the chance to make your voice heard for a traffic project study.

The city held a public information open house Tuesday night. Residents got to see maps highlighting proposed changes to the State Route 26/U.S. Highway 80 corridor.

If you did not get to go, no worries. You can still see all of the map exhibits from the open house and give your feedback on the Core MPO website.

Project leaders say your feedback will make a big difference.

“It’s very important to us because we’re the engineers and we design and we work and see what we think is best but these people drive this corridor everyday and they’re the ones that are really critical to feedback to make sure that we’re doing the right things for the corridor,” said Leon Davenport, Principal, Thunderbolt Consultants.

The online survey will be open until the end of this month. After that, the feedback will be reviewed and funding will be approved for the project.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife granted bond in Liberty Co.
Chatham County Police looking for 2 shoplifting suspects
Chatham County Police looking for 2 shoplifting suspects
Cory Fleming
Former South Carolina lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

Latest News

I-16 widening project causing more lane closures, headache for small businesses
A new set of lane closures scheduled this week could mean longer commute times for drivers.
I-16 widening project causing more lane closures, headache for small businesses
Northbound lanes of Truman Pkwy closed due to police investigation
One dead, others injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 278