Pooler residents given chance to take survey for proposed roadwork

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler residents still have the chance to make your voice heard for a traffic project study.

The city held a public information open house Tuesday night. Residents got to see maps highlighting proposed changes to the State Route 26/U.S. Highway 80 corridor.

If you did not get to go, no worries. You can still see all of the map exhibits from the open house and give your feedback on the Core MPO website.

Project leaders say your feedback will make a big difference.

“It’s very important to us because we’re the engineers and we design and we work and see what we think is best but these people drive this corridor everyday and they’re the ones that are really critical to feedback to make sure that we’re doing the right things for the corridor,” said Leon Davenport, Principal, Thunderbolt Consultants.

The online survey will be open until the end of this month. After that, the feedback will be reviewed and funding will be approved for the project.

