Renovations underway at Bryan County Animal Control

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Animal Control getting some upgrades.

Renovations at the county’s animal control location in Richmond Hill are now underway.

The county says construction here at the animal control located in Richmond Hill should only take about two weeks.

“Earlier this year, Bryan County got a grant from the Atlanta Humane Society to help us redo some of the kennels,” Matthew Kent said.

And those renovations are something Kent says are much needed.

“We are redoing, remaking and resealing all of the K-9 kennels, the dog kennels, that we have in the Richmond Hill shelter.”

Something Kent says will help make the kennels more resistant to bacteria, easier to clean, and overall, safer for pets and those working at the shelters.

In the meantime, dogs that were at the Richmond Hill shelter, have been relocated.

“This project started on Monday and there were about eight dogs currently in the kennels, so with the help of Renegade who fosters dogs, helps to foster dogs, they took some of them, and we transported about two of the dogs up to Pembroke.”

And if you live in Richmond Hill and are in need of animal control during these next two weeks, Kent says you’ll still be able to find help.

“If there, there’s a stray or there’s an owner surrender that needs to come here to Richmond Hill, we still have animal control officer’s working, so they could be called.”

While this construction is underway, if anyone living in Bryan County is still hoping to adopt an animal, they can do so at the county’s animal control center in Pembroke.

