Ribbon cutting held for new hangar at Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting for the newest hangar at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training center was held Wednesday.

The new hangar marks a big milestone for the facility, after it almost faced closure last year. A bipartisan effort by Georgia lawmakers paid off and $11.7 million from the national defense authorization ace went toward keeping the center open.

Representative Buddy Carter was at the event and shared how important he felt it is for the facility to be saved.

“It needs to keep open, we only have four here in America, we need all four of them, but we especially need this one. it is the most utilized and the most efficient of the combat readiness training centers.”

Personnel at the Air Dominance Center say these upgrades are vital to help them support the advancing technologies and aircraft of the military particularly in this area.

“This is a great milestone for the city of savannah and the ADC, we are able to cut the ribbon today on our fifth generation hangar, it provides us a capability to not only host and protect, but also perform maintenance on the air force’s newest fighters. Its increasing our classified briefing mission training and debriefing space. Allowing us to provide advance mission training capability that no where else can provide.”

Tracker Thomas also says one of the reasons this center is so vital is the available airspace, which provide over 200 nautical miles for aircraft training.

