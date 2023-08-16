Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to severe weather Tuesday evening, a Savannah Police officer crashed into a fallen tree while driving in Effingham County.

That happened off Midland Road and Highway 17.

According to Savannah Police, the officer was unable to avoid hitting the tree.

The office had minor injuries and was transported for treatement.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife granted bond in Liberty Co.
Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages
Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell
Man dies after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
‘We need power:’ Georgia’s public service commissioner discusses spike in electric bill due to new reactor at Plant Vogtle
Scaffolding falls on cars near hotel in downtown Savannah
Scaffolding falls on cars near hotel in downtown Savannah
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
Richmond Hill
Taxpayers may see increase on personal property taxes in Richmond Hill