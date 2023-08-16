Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to severe weather Tuesday evening, a Savannah Police officer crashed into a fallen tree while driving in Effingham County.
That happened off Midland Road and Highway 17.
According to Savannah Police, the officer was unable to avoid hitting the tree.
The office had minor injuries and was transported for treatement.
