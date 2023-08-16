‘This is really uncharted territory for us:’ Political science professor discusses uncertainty over what’s next after Trump indictment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All eyes are on the Peach State as the deadline for former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen people associated with him to surrender in Fulton County draws closer by the day following a 98-page indictment with 41 charges - 13 of which belong to Trump.

Prosecutors say Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election to reverse the outcome in Georgia.

All of this is happening as his campaign for the White House continues. Dr. Kimberly Martin, a political professor with Georgia Southern University, says all of this creates a very unique landscape for the 2024 election.

“This is the first time that we’ve had someone who is a former president who could be charged with a crime and potentially go to jail, much less, a potential sitting president who could be serving jail time. This is really uncharted territory for us,” said Dr. Martin

Trump is facing 13 charges including violating the Georgia’s racketeering law. Prosecutors say Trump was a part of a criminal enterprise that had the goal of overturning the state’s 2020 election result.

“Being convicted of racketeering charges in a state court, is probably worst case scenario for Donald Trump for a couple of reasons. First of all, he can’t be pardoned,” said Dr. Martin.

Dr. Martin says Trump’s best bet is to get this case moved out of Fulton County.

“If they could argue that the alleged crimes were committed while he was trying to check and ensure there were free and fair elections going on, then there’s a good likelihood that it would get removed to federal courts.”

From there Martin says there’s different rules in federal court, which could in turn, potentially work out in Trump’s favor.

“He could get a judge and a jury that’s more sympathetic and favorable to him, essentially. The other thing is, if a republican is in office after November 2024, what that republican could do, whether it’s him, or another republican, is get the Department of Justice to throw out the case entirely.”

Trump’s attorney Mark Meadows, who is also indicted in the case, has already filed a motion to have his charges moved to federal court.

Dr. Martin says there’s still a lot of uncertainty over what happens next.

“All of this at this point, is just probabilities. Will he be able to move it to federal court? He might, he might not. If he can’t, will he be convicted of racketeering in Georgia? We don’t know. It’s all a lot of what ifs at this point.”

The 18 people indicted in this case have until the 25th to surrender in Fulton County.

The first republican debate is scheduled for next Wednesday in Milwaukee. While he has qualified for it, it’s unclear if Trump plans to be there.

