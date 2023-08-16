SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the start of a new school year, and its time to spotlight some of the top educators in our region.

We are kicking off the new year by heading to Rincon to meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Melissa Gililland teaches 5th grade language arts at Blandford Elementary School in Rincon.

“The best thing in my classroom is, everyone can be a great leader. If they put in the work, then they will all succeed in some way.”

Gililland started her career in the military, serving her country as a medic in the Air Force.

“I always had a passion for teaching so when I got out of the military, I decided to pursue teaching, and landed here at Blandford.”

She says her military background helps her stay grounded in the classroom.

“I think you have to be very organized when you are in the military, disciplined, so that has helped me within teaching. I also realized the job I did as a medic, you also have to have kind of the same heart. taking care of other people as if they were your family.”

“Miss Gililland is such a wonderful teacher. She came from the military and decided to become an educator. She has passion for learning, passion for kids and passion for loving all people,” Principal Latoya Jones said.

“I love that they are growing into little grown ups, they have great personalities. 25:04 you know academics aside, that’s what we do in my classroom, we take care of each other as family, and we are just kind human beings.”

