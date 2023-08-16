Sky Cams
UGA welcomes more than 6,000 freshmen for class of 2027

More than 6,000 UGA freshman gathered on Dooley Field to form the famous “super G” for a class...
More than 6,000 UGA freshman gathered on Dooley Field to form the famous "super G" for a class photo.(University of Georgia)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia accepted more than 6,000 new students for the class of 2027, it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the freshman gathered on Dooley Field at the Sanford Stadium to hear from campus leaders, learn cheers and form the famous “super G” for a class photo. UGA classes start on Wednesday.

Out of nearly 43,500 applications, the university accepted 6,200 first years — including 215 valedictorians and salutatorians. The average weighted high school GPA of the incoming class is 4.13, and about 81% are Georgia residents, the statement said.

