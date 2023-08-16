Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another truck, according to officials.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG ISLAND, Maine (Gray News) – Officials in Maine said a 21-year-old woman died in an accident involving two pickup trucks due to defects of one of the vehicles Monday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Alyssa Fluet was found pinned between the two trucks around 8 p.m. in Long Island.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation revealed motor vehicle defects may have led to her death. One of the vehicles, a 1998 Ford Ranger, began to roll from its parked position. Fluet attempted to stop the vehicle when she was pinned against the other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it wanted to express its condolences to Fluet’s family and friends.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Cory Fleming
Former South Carolina lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Chatham County Police looking for 2 shoplifting suspects
Chatham County Police looking for 2 shoplifting suspects

Latest News

This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
North Carolina lawmakers override veto on bill limiting LGBTQ+ instruction in early grades
Top Teacher: Melissa Gililland
Top Teacher: Melissa Gililland
FILE - Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say