13th annual Tasting Statesboro happening Thursday to help United Way of Southeast Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening in Statesboro Thursday night, hundreds will bring their appetite to help United Way of Southeast Georgia. The annual Tasting Statesboro event brings sponsors, vendors, and donors together.

They’ve held this for a dozen years already and this marks the fifth place they’ve held it because it gets bigger and better each time.

The 13th annual Tasting Statesboro marks the second straight sell out. It brings together vendors from 30 different restaurants and food companies that offer up samples of their best dishes and products.

Organizers are both surprised and grateful at how large the night has become.

“The night marks United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year. It helps the organization help more than a dozen charities in Bulloch and surrounding communities. The money raised tonight helps those groups serve a cross section of people from newborns and children to senior adults,” said Carey Cassedy with the United Way of Southeast Georgia.

A range of serious issues, all served in part by a night of food and fun.

Tickets are sold out butt if you got a ticket, it begins at 5 p.m.

Our Dal Cannady has the honor of once again serving as the emcee for the food, the raffles, and to see how much we raise.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.