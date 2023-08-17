Sky Cams
Applications open for new explorer program with Savannah Fire

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new program with the Savannah Fire Department. They’ve created the “explorer program” to give young adults interested in a firefighting career a unique and hands on experience. Registration is open now.

Explorers will take place in training including hands on Fire and EMS experiences. They will then have the chance to test out these skills in practical exercise and simulations.

The program will meet the first and third Thursday of each month. And is open to anyone ages 14-20. Applications are open now.

To apply, email Eric Falls at Eric.Falls@scouting.org or call (912)-927-7272.  Savannah Fire is covering the cost of the explorer program making it free to those who apply. There will be an open house on Sept. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 380 Agonic Rd., for anyone looking for more information or hoping to apply for the program.

