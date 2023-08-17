Bluffton Police holds cookout with teachers at H.E. McCracken Middle School

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in the Lowcountry, school resource officers got to know teachers Thursday before the school year.

Bluffton Police officers had a cookout with teachers at H.E. McCracken Middle School Thursday, getting to know each other before the year fully starts on Monday.

Additionally, school resource officers will have a new Sergeant overseeing their positions. He says safety is his main goal for this year, and that starts with arriving safely on the first day.

“Try to leave early, rushing to get there late is going to cause issues, especially backups. Be aware that there’s going to be students walking to school, especially here in the Bluffton area there’s a lot of kids walking from their houses,” said Cecil Lancaster, the school resource officer sergeant at the Bluffton Police Department.

WTOC will have back to school coverage as Beaufort County schools start classes up on Monday.

