Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering baby denied bond

Jennifer Cooper
Jennifer Cooper(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mother charged with murder in the death of her infant has been denied bond.

Jennifer Cooper is charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance and more.

Officers responded to a home on Quacco Road on the night of Aug. 3 where they discovered 2-month-old Randy Williams Taylor dead and Cooper still at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged Hornet
‘We think that there’s a hive nearby:’ Savannah Bee Company captures nearly a dozen Yellow-Legged Hornets
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
‘We need power:’ Georgia’s public service commissioner discusses spike in electric bill due to new reactor at Plant Vogtle
Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

Proposal for ‘quiet zones’ along rail lines in some Savannah neighborhoods
Proposal for ‘quiet zones’ along rail lines in some Savannah neighborhoods
THE News at 5:30
Expert discusses impact of Yellow-Legged Hornet on Georgia agriculture
THE News at 5:30
GDOT study reveals roads, intersections that need upgrades to prepare for growth in Coastal Empire
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Expert discusses impact of Yellow-Legged Hornet on Georgia agriculture