Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering baby denied bond
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mother charged with murder in the death of her infant has been denied bond.
Jennifer Cooper is charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance and more.
Officers responded to a home on Quacco Road on the night of Aug. 3 where they discovered 2-month-old Randy Williams Taylor dead and Cooper still at the scene.
The cause of death has not been released at this time.
