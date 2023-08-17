Economic Opportunity Authority seeing more interest as high electric bills impact low-income households

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been a hot summer - even hotter than we’re used to here in the Southeast.

Other parts of the country have suffered from power outages due to the recent heatwaves and the extra power it takes to keep homes cool.

But, state officials say that hasn’t been the case in Georgia. That’s because they say our grid is ready for the extreme heat

“We have about a 26% reserve margin, that’s why our grid is so resilient. We don’t need all that power every day but on a hot day like today, we do so we have these plants that are out there, that are spinning that are ready in case of server heat or serve cold,” said Tim Echols, Georgia’s Public Service Commissioner.

With the heat comes higher electric bills and those higher bills impact low-income people the most.

WTOC met with one local agency that helps low-income seniors pay for their power bills.

They say while they’re able to help out right now, this recent spike could affect how much they’re able to give, when the winter rolls around.

“We don’t have much money left… if any.”

The budget for summer is shot. Terry Tobert at the Economic Opportunity Authority says that the rising has created strain on those with fixed income, and now, choices have to be made.

“Everyone has high utility bills such as heating and cooling, but they also have water bills and they have to make choices of which one they will pay.”

The recent bump in electricity expenses is one thing but the heat and humidity do not help.

“Of course, it may be different if the humidity wasn’t so high, and all of us including myself see a significant increase in our utility.”

As more people struggle, the authority is seeing more interest in their services.

“We have had a huge increase in people requesting funds for the utilities specifically electricity because that’s what they cool with.”

The offset of funds to handle the need now has pushed back the authority’s ability to help later.

What used to be the heating budget beginning in November will not be available until December.

In addition to their services, the Public Service Commission says electric companies have created programs to help elderly people on fixed-incomes so they can pay their bills.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.