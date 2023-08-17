Expert discusses impact of Yellow-Legged Hornet on Georgia agriculture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The recent sightings are the first time the yellow-legged hornet has been seen alive in the United States.

The hornets eat bees and other pollinators, posing a threat to Georgia’s top industry: agriculture. A University of Georgia insect expert who the species will most likely be monitored for several years.

“Let’s pretend it was one nest and you kill that one nest, you’re going to monitor for several years, because the term eradication means there’s zero, and knowing that there’s zero is very hard,” said Dr. Tim Davis, a Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent with the University of Georgia Extension.

Dr. Davis has a PhD in studying insects and has worked on invasive species cases before. He wants people to know exactly what these hornets look like.

“Generally what we’re looking at is this thing’s about an inch long, it’s kinda brown in color. It has yellow cheeks. The fourth abdominal segment has a yellow stripe on it and then half the legs are yellow.”

The yellow-legged hornets are not as dangerous to humans as the so called murder hornets that made headlines a few years ago.

“These hornets are like any other hornet. They can sting and it’s going to hurt. But they’re not more likely to sting you than any other hornet and you’re no more likely to have any more pain or reaction than any other hornet or wasp.”

While he says it’s too early to tell if the hornets will be a major issue for our bee populations, Dr. Davis says the loss of pollinating insects threatens everything from food to textiles.

“That becomes an economic issue, because the honeybee industry in Georgia is a $480 million business.”

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says that it’s important to know that if the hornets do establish here in the long term, they won’t just affect pollinators and industry, but the livelihood of Georgia farmers.

