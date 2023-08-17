GDOT discusses plan to improve traffic around Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new, temporary traffic light is now online in Bryan County to help with construction traffic at the Hyundai Metaplant on Highway 280.

It’s a quick fix in a long-term plan for a road that’s continuing to see more and more cars, trucks, and construction equipment.

This temporary traffic signal on Highway 280 is part of a larger improvement plan for the area as a result of construction from the Hyundai Metaplant.

As drivers traveled down Highway 280 from I-16 in Bryan County Thursday, they had an extra stop to make at a new light between Aspen Lane and Olive Branch Road. GDOT officials say they hope this makes traveling on the road safer.

“That’s essentially to allow those major trucks and that traffic coming in and out of that construction zone to where they need to be, ingress and egress, but also the everyday driver to makes sure they can get there in a safe manner,” said Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

People who live nearby on Aspen Lane say they’ve seen their fair share of traffic.

“I’m hoping it’ll alleviate some of the traffic problems that we have going in and out. Coming off of our street, there’s only one way in and one way out. We’re pretty flexible with our schedules… but there are some times we really need to be somewhere at a certain time, and we have to accommodate for that in our commute times,” said Dresden Jones, who lives near the Metaplant.

The new light is temporary as GDOT moves forward with a multi-part plan to improve traffic flow in the area. That includes widening and adding roundabouts to Highway 280, constructing a new Frontage Road along I-16, and a new I-16 interchange. It’s all to prepare and respond to rapid growth.

“All these project improvements are built to handle that general volume but also the anticipated influx with the commercial residential developments out that way,” said Collins.

Collins says the widening project is projected to start in the second quarter of next year. Meanwhile, people who live nearby say they’re anxiously awaiting the road improvements.

“It’s not necessarily what any of us signed up for, and we know we have to make changes along the way, and roll with the punches. But when safety becomes a concern… or like, my daughter, I want her to be able to spend time outside, and if she can’t, then I don’t know this is somewhere I want to live for the long haul.”

Still – GDOT says they’re trying to work with the community on solutions.

“We know change is always hard… I think these these temporary signals, while some of this work is going on at the Megasite, while still standing by our work begins on 280 an the Frontage Road. That’s there for the everyday driver too. To make the headaches a little less cumbersome.”

This additional traffic light is expected to be up for about six months, or however long the additional entrance into the construction at Hyundai is open.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.