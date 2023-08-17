GDOT study reveals roads, intersections that need upgrades to prepare for growth in Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire is bracing for the growth that’s already underway.

With the Hyundai Electric Vehicle Plant in the works, a Georgia Department of Transportation study highlights how many roads and intersections need upgrades to prepare for the increase in traffic.

The GDOT Transportation Study details about 20 projects needed to make getting around the Coastal Empire safer and easier and the projects will cost in total about $1 billion.

Getting ahead of the projected growth...

“It was said that if we don’t do anything, travel times here in Chatham County and this region are going to double,” said Micheal Kaigler, the Chatham County Manager.

That’s because of Georgia Port growth and the Hyundai EV Plant underway.

The study looked at traffic will double, if not triple in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Bulloch counties by 2050.

Chatham County Commissioners are starting discussions of expanding roads in our area. One of those roads....

“being Quacco Road which right now is only two-lanes.”

“Quacco Road, Little Neck Road, John Carter Road, 204.”

State road 204 where it meets I-95 and then goes towards Pembroke is also pointed out to need expansion. Chairman Chester Ellis says the study also pointed out the 204 and I-95 intersection is accident prone.

“Safety is the most important article in the book. The safety of traveling from one end of Chatham County to another end of Chatham County and to minimize the interruptions in traffic is what we’re looking for,” said Chairman Ellis.

Chairman Ellis says all elected officials of the counties that will impacted by the Hyundai plant will be invited to hear from GDOT officials themselves about this study and that’ll take place on September 6th.

