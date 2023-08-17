Sky Cams
Heat impacts on horses in the Coastal Empire

(WTOC)
By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The heat and humidity are not only affecting humans but horses as well.

A stable in Effingham County says…care is key.

“They’re working for you so we need to take care of them.”

Honey Ridge Stables in Guyton says with recent heat indexes in the hundreds, it’s very important horses are being properly taken care of.

The stable’s event coordinator says horses need to be fed and watered at least twice a day.

She says to prevent horses from overheating, they need to be hosed and wiped down at the end of the day.

Honey Ridge Stables says during soaring temperatures, they’ll only ride horses during mornings or evenings.

And some days not even ride at all…simply focusing on keeping cool.

The stable says both humans and horses handle heat differently and we need to trust that farmers know what’s best for their livestock…as it is their livelihood.

“If it’s 110 for us, you know, they’re wearing the saddle, they’re wearing the saddle bag, they’re having the harness everything…so it’s just being considerate of the horse and trying to make sure they’re being taken care of,” said Marie Lewis, event coordinator.

Honey Ridge Stables says make sure you’re doing right by them.

