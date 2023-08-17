Honey Ridge Stables offering after school program for Effingham Co. students

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new after school care program in Effingham County is helping kids hit the books and the barns.

Honey Ridge Stables is now offering after-school care for all students in Effingham County. The owner says they’re helping kids both on and off the horse.

“Not every kid is a football player, or a baseball player, or softball so we’ve opened this up,” said Jodie Deese, the owner of Honey Ridge Stables.

The owner says it teaches kids how to run a working farm from the ground up.

“They come in, they feed, they water, they learn how to groom, they learn how to tack, they learn how to ride,” said Deese.

She says the program started after seeing a great turnout at summer camps but also seeing a need for childcare.

“We grow…this county grows 30% every year, so we have a huge shortage of childcare.”

She says she hopes to help out families…even taking care of transportation.

“Now, we have kids that get off the bus in our district.”

This includes Effingham County middle school, high school, and Sandhill elementary.

As for other county schools…

“We just added transportation to the other schools around us so we are able to pick up for kids that want to come that are unable to by bus.”

She says before getting to horses, they help kids with homework. The group’s event coordinator says it’s teaching them not only about horses and agriculture but themselves.

“You can see how it grows not only in empowerment, but the way they project themselves and their strength about them,” said Marie Lewis, event coordinator.

“There’s so many obstacles that they have to overcome with peer pressure and things that I do believe horses can teach them that. I mean if you can move a 1,200 pound animal, are you really going to take any crap from your peer?” said Deese.

The owner says the after-school program runs Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. and slots are still available.

Honey Ridge Stables says their childcare costs $150 a week or $35 per day.

