New Savannah-Chatham superintendent discuss new positions, studies aimed to help district

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Improving the future of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. That’s what newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts says is at the top of her mind.

The Board of Education met for a retreat on Thursday at Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

Dr. Watts said she’s still adjusting, but today she focused more about what’s to come, about new positions she’s creating in the district and studies she hopes will make Savannah-Chatham schools successful.

Dr. Watts says she got nearly 20 parents, staff and stakeholders together to create a committee to help her in her transition.

Next on her list, she hopes to get a staffing analysis going to see how to compensate, retain and recruit faculty and staff.

She says she hopes to fill two new positions by the end of September. One will be a Deputy of Strategy, Innovation and Performance that will help all departments do a better job of working together.

The other one will be a Literacy Effectiveness Officer that will help refine their literacy plan.

“Whose sole job every day when they wake up is to think about literacy and how do we engage internal and external stakeholders around our vision for every third grade student proficient in reading and that position will be posted in the next week or so,” Dr. Watts said.

Teachers are supposed to start new literacy training by October. Then a new literacy plan should be ready by November.

Toward the end of her 100 day plan, she mentioned doing a needs assessment of the list of underperforming schools.

She also briefly touched on schools and district buildings that need improvement. That’s a topic of discussion for day two of the Board of Education retreat on Friday.

