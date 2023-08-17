Sky Cams
Not as damp today, nice end of the week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of our roads are drying out, but there are a few isolated showers near the Altamaha River early this morning.

Temperatures start out in the lower 70s for inland communities with many areas in the mid 70s at daybreak. We’ll warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will peak near 100 degrees this afternoon. We won’t see much rain, but there will be a few isolated downpours around this afternoon and evening.

Coastal forecast: Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoon with a UV index in the very high category. The rip current risk is low and there will be a southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour. If you hear thunder, head for cover! Rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks dry with slightly warmer temperatures returning, highs will be in the mid 90s. The weekend looks pretty typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Saturday with a few isolated showers. Sunday looks wetter with highs near 90 degrees.

Low rain chances return heading into next week with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are watching three tropical waves. Two are near the west coast of Africa, both with a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. These systems will track across the Atlantic into the weekend. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico, where a system could develop in about a week. This potential system would likely track west and not impact our region. Stay tuned for updates.

