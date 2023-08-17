Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Giuliani is charged with 13 counts in the indictment. (CNN, OBTAINED BY CNN, POOL, WSB, WMTV, HOUSE TV, GEORGIA SENATE CHAMBERS, MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPS)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
‘We need power:’ Georgia’s public service commissioner discusses spike in electric bill due to new reactor at Plant Vogtle
Yellow-Legged Hornet
‘We think that there’s a hive nearby:’ Savannah Bee Company captures nearly a dozen Yellow-Legged Hornets
Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

A genetically engineered kidney from a pig was put into a human who donated his body to...
Pig kidney transplant 'milestone' reached
AMBER ALERT: A Beaumont, Texas, 2-year old is missing and believed to be in danger, police said.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old believed to be critically endangered
Several U.S. officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not yet...
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards