Proposal for ‘quiet zones’ along rail lines in some Savannah neighborhoods

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Train horns in parts of Savannah could soon be a thing of the past as the city seeks federal approval to implement quiet zones along certain rails.

Quiet zones are sections of track where a train would not blare its horn routinely. They’re something many who live in Savannah have been wanting for years.

Joe Shearouse, with the City of Savannah, says if the federal government gives its approval quiet zones could take effect by year’s end.

“In the federally designated quiet zone, the train operator is no longer required by federal law to blow their horn while they approach each crossing,” Shearouse said.

That’s good news for residents who live near the tracks like Stephen Theccanat.

“Excessive noise affects cardiovascular health, effects stroke -- people get strokes from that, quality of life. So, for us, we are hearing it day in and day out and it’s right near us,” Theccanat said.

City leaders say to get the quiet zones approved, crews had to upgrade lights and gates at all rail crossings in the proposed corridor.

The first quiet zone would extend on the CSX line from Habersham to President streets.

That’s about 1,800 properties that would no longer hear train noises, according to the city.

The next phase would go from 38th to 52nd with officials hoping to eventually have the zone extended to Bull Street and Victory Drive.

The city says it used a $1.5 million federal grant to work with partners on upgrading the crossings.

That means potentially quieter streets for Theccanat.

“It’d be nice not to have all this noise all the time so having a quiet zone would be so much helpful,” Theccanat said.

But Shearouse cautions train horns wouldn’t be eliminated completely from these zones.

“In any situation where a train sees a threat to the safety of anyone involved, they will blow their horns to make sure everyone remains safe,” Shearouse said.

City leaders hope that the first phase of the quiet zone goes into effect by November.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.