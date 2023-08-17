Temporary traffic light installed on Highway 280 near Ellabel

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has seen its fair share of growth in recent years including the construction of the Hyundai Metaplant and with that growth, of course, comes an increase in traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation put in a temporary traffic light on Highway 280 near Ellabell to help alleviate some of these issues.

This temporary traffic light is online as of Thursday afternoon. Officials with GDOT say they hope it’ll help with construction traffic as a result of the Hyundai Metaplant.

The light is on Highway 280 between Aspen Lane and Olive Branch Road. It helps direct traffic coming from a temporary entrance to the Hyundai Construction.

A team with GDOT has been working all day monitoring traffic and ensuring the signal is working properly.

The light allows for trucks to easily access the construction site after getting off I-16. GDOT hopes this will be a solution for all drivers, not just commercial vehicles.

“It’s key to get them in to the area and get them out safely, but, also just as important if not more important, the everyday driver coming through there and make sure they don’t see as much delay, and that they feel safe driving in the area for this duration,” said Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT officials expect this signal to be up for about six months.

