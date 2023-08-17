Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Temporary traffic light installed on Highway 280 near Ellabel

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has seen its fair share of growth in recent years including the construction of the Hyundai Metaplant and with that growth, of course, comes an increase in traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation put in a temporary traffic light on Highway 280 near Ellabell to help alleviate some of these issues.

This temporary traffic light is online as of Thursday afternoon. Officials with GDOT say they hope it’ll help with construction traffic as a result of the Hyundai Metaplant.

The light is on Highway 280 between Aspen Lane and Olive Branch Road. It helps direct traffic coming from a temporary entrance to the Hyundai Construction.

A team with GDOT has been working all day monitoring traffic and ensuring the signal is working properly.

The light allows for trucks to easily access the construction site after getting off I-16. GDOT hopes this will be a solution for all drivers, not just commercial vehicles.

“It’s key to get them in to the area and get them out safely, but, also just as important if not more important, the everyday driver coming through there and make sure they don’t see as much delay, and that they feel safe driving in the area for this duration,” said Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT officials expect this signal to be up for about six months.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged Hornet
‘We think that there’s a hive nearby:’ Savannah Bee Company captures nearly a dozen Yellow-Legged Hornets
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
‘We need power:’ Georgia’s public service commissioner discusses spike in electric bill due to new reactor at Plant Vogtle
Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering baby denied bond
Proposal for ‘quiet zones’ along rail lines in some Savannah neighborhoods
Proposal for ‘quiet zones’ along rail lines in some Savannah neighborhoods
THE News at 5:30
Expert discusses impact of Yellow-Legged Hornet on Georgia agriculture
THE News at 5:30
GDOT study reveals roads, intersections that need upgrades to prepare for growth in Coastal Empire
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Expert discusses impact of Yellow-Legged Hornet on Georgia agriculture