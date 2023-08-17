Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Thompson & Thompson donates air conditioning units to the Ronald McDonald house

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One business is making sure families staying at the Ronald McDonald house have what they need to stay cool and comfortable.

Thursday, local air conditioning company Thompson & Thompson donated two new commercial air conditioning units and their installation to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, with the help of Mingledorff’s of Savannah.

The Ronald McDonald house helps families of sick children by providing them a place to stay and resources so they can be close by while their child receives treatment.

The house was facing one broken unit and the Thompson & Thomson team recognized the importance of getting these families what they need to stay comfortable in their hardship.

“We’re trying to keep these families as comfortable as possible, we know they’re going through tough times, otherwise they wouldn’t be here, so we just want to make them as comfortable as possible while they’re staying at Ronald McDonald house. Ronald McDonald house is Thompson & Thompson’s charity of choice, so we do a lot of work here. We’ve never done anything this big but we do a lot of work and all of its for charity, we don’t charge them,” said Johnny Burke, the director of operations for Thompson & Thompson.

Burke says the total of the two units plus labor would normally be a 40-50 thousand dollar job

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-Legged Hornet
‘We think that there’s a hive nearby:’ Savannah Bee Company captures nearly a dozen Yellow-Legged Hornets
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
‘We need power:’ Georgia’s public service commissioner discusses spike in electric bill due to new reactor at Plant Vogtle
Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

THE News at 4
13th annual Tasting Statesboro happening Thursday to help United Way of Southeast Georgia
13th annual Tasting Statesboro
13th annual Tasting Statesboro happening Thursday to help United Way of Southeast Georgia
Applications open for new explorer program with Savannah Fire
Ribbon cutting held for new hangar at Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center
Ribbon cutting held for new hangar at Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center