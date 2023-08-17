Thompson & Thompson donates air conditioning units to the Ronald McDonald house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One business is making sure families staying at the Ronald McDonald house have what they need to stay cool and comfortable.

Thursday, local air conditioning company Thompson & Thompson donated two new commercial air conditioning units and their installation to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, with the help of Mingledorff’s of Savannah.

The Ronald McDonald house helps families of sick children by providing them a place to stay and resources so they can be close by while their child receives treatment.

The house was facing one broken unit and the Thompson & Thomson team recognized the importance of getting these families what they need to stay comfortable in their hardship.

“We’re trying to keep these families as comfortable as possible, we know they’re going through tough times, otherwise they wouldn’t be here, so we just want to make them as comfortable as possible while they’re staying at Ronald McDonald house. Ronald McDonald house is Thompson & Thompson’s charity of choice, so we do a lot of work here. We’ve never done anything this big but we do a lot of work and all of its for charity, we don’t charge them,” said Johnny Burke, the director of operations for Thompson & Thompson.

Burke says the total of the two units plus labor would normally be a 40-50 thousand dollar job

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.