13th annual Tasting Statesboro raises $39,000 for the United Way

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds gathered in Statesboro Thursday night to help a range of good causes.

The 13th annual United Way “Tasting Statesboro” raised $39,000. That’s $7,000 over last year’s total.

More than 30 Statesboro restaurants and food companies offered up some of their best recipes.

The annual event helps United Way of Southeast Georgia fun more than a dozen causes in Bulloch County alone.

