Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

13th annual Tasting Statesboro raises $39,000 for the United Way

13th annual Tasting Statesboro
13th annual Tasting Statesboro(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds gathered in Statesboro Thursday night to help a range of good causes.

The 13th annual United Way “Tasting Statesboro” raised $39,000. That’s $7,000 over last year’s total.

More than 30 Statesboro restaurants and food companies offered up some of their best recipes.

The annual event helps United Way of Southeast Georgia fun more than a dozen causes in Bulloch County alone.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged Hornet
‘We think that there’s a hive nearby:’ Savannah Bee Company captures nearly a dozen Yellow-Legged Hornets
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
‘We need power:’ Georgia’s public service commissioner discusses spike in electric bill due to new reactor at Plant Vogtle
Savannah Police officer crashes into fallen tree in Effingham Co.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

Homeless court coming to Chatham County
THE News at 4:30
Thompson & Thompson donates air conditioning units to the Ronald McDonald house
THE News at 4
13th annual Tasting Statesboro happening Thursday to help United Way of Southeast Georgia
Thompson & Thompson donates air conditioning units to the Ronald McDonald house