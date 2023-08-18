SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - History books could tell you the story—but to live it, you must experience it. Turn the page—adventure awaits on Page Island.

“Page Island is a 40-acre chain of islands. When we found these islands, they were not touched, not developed and we really left them in that state. We encourage a leave no trace philosophy. We have no conventional power, no conventional water, our restrooms are beautiful--all rain catchment, solar powered pumps. Even the boardwalks we built were built on deer paths, so they didn’t infiltrate any area that hadn’t been touched,” Outside Brands CEO Mike Overton said.

Driven by his passion for the outdoors, Page Island owner and operator, Mike Overton, had a dream to expand his windsurfing school on the island into an even greater vision.

“Ten years ago, we seeded and founded the Outside Foundation. Which has a dual mission of one, getting kids outside—so we have generations going forward with that appreciation. And two, local environmental preservation and protection,” Overton said.

The 25-minute boat ride in route to the serene and secluded island is a journey peppered with visually majestic sights like swimming dolphin pods, spotting the rare Roseate Spoonbill Bird—where your guide will teach you fun facts like: Did you know this bird gets its pink color from eating shrimp? And as the summer season progresses, they get pinker because of the level of keratin they eat.

And the ships swallowed by the land? That’s because the Lowcountry has the second greatest tidal differential on the east coast.

All this to say, Mike and his Outside Brands team built an experience for every occasion and every person.

“We really use the island for three different purposes. One, we do a lot of relationship building--team building—that’s more on a corporate level. From an individual, family, leisure standpoint, it’s kind of the ultimate Coastal Empire, Low Country activity outpost,” Overton said. “There’s really no venue that I know more indigenous than Page Island. It’s a remarkable event venue. We can do parties and events for up to 300 people. You can come out here and kayak, paddle board…we have an island just for kids with docks to jump off. You can go tubbing behind boats, we have a two-mile long remarkable nature walk, and as you can see behind me, you can even come out, have a cold beverage, and hang out in a hammock.”

He relies on partnering with local businesses to help craft exceptional one-of-a-kind service.

“Usually the caterers we use, for example, is the Bluffton Oyster Company, which is a fifth-generation oyster company, so you actually can have real oyster men cooking Lowcountry boil and that kind of thing,” Overton said.

He has even seen an influx in tourism as many of his visitors have ventured south and to the coast since the pandemic. With the ability for many to work remotely and choose where to live he’s enjoying the opportunity to show off attractions, like Page Island, to curious adventurers.

“Really our goal is to maintain the opportunity to experience what it always has been—this special energy of this place—and to enrich lives by connecting people to that. That’s really what we intend to continue to do,” Overton said. “And Page Island really takes that to a whole different level. You get out here, you’re away…the worries of the world almost drip off you, the skies open and its pretty magical watching people sometimes transform from their busy day-to-day.”

So, whether you’re looking for your next family vacation destination, a calm weekend getaway, or simply just an “Afternoon Break”, Mike and his staff promise to curate the perfect adventure that will last a lifetime.

