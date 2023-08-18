Sky Cams
Agricenter educating students of all ages in Effingham Co.

By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Agriculture plays a big role in Effingham County. That’s why the board of education says they hope its agricenter continues to educate and engage all members of the community starting with their youngest.

“We’re starting them at a younger age and elementary so they can appreciate what agriculture has to offer.

Effingham County middle and high schools have always offered agriculture classes but this year, the board of education is extending its reach.

Agricenter says the county has started bringing stem agriculture teachers into elementary schools. Agricenter’s stem education facilitator Shelly Hobbs says first graders get to apply this new knowledge during field trips to the farm.

Hobbs says first graders learn about agriculture mechanics, forestry, planting, and the farm-to-table process. She says they’re also offering programs to Effingham County middle schools, including a pumpkin patch.

Hobbs says Effingham County middle school students are working on developing an outdoor classroom while Ebenezer middle is planning on coming out to learn about animal health.

Agricenter leaders say one of its agricultural programs also includes showing animals.

“They have the option to keep those animals out there at the farm and learn and train and feed and learn how to take care of them out at honey ridge. we provide that facility for them, which is a great opportunity for our students,” said Hobbs.

