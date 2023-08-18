Bloomingdale residents concerned about traffic as area continues to grow

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Some residents and drivers in Bloomingdale are concerned about a particular intersection right off of I-16 and say it could become a big safety hazard in a matter of weeks.

They’re concerned about a few things... the main one being a new Quick Trip opening here next month. They’re afraid it’s going to attract more traffic than the area can handle.

They’re asking the state to step in and make some changes.

“We are trying to get ahead of the opening of the Quick Trip,” said Amanda Wilson.

Amanda Wilson is the co-founder of the greater Bloomingdale neighborhood alliance and had led this army of red in charge to get some type of traffic relief.

“We are asking you to please fix the infrastructure before the QT opens and before new developments are approved.”

Bloomingdale is a small town that will soon reap the benefits of the growth felt by many of the surrounding counties in the upcoming years.

They fear the infrastructure in place right now can’t handle this new wave of traffic.

“We have a lot of new business coming in there and we are very excited about that we are very excited, we might be getting a new grocery store and all kinds of new things but we are concerned that the infrastructure is not in place.”

However, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis entered the meeting is news the alliance was hoping for.

“Help is coming,” said Chairman Ellis.

But word on what help is, isn’t quite out yet.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has recently finished up a survey in the Coastal Empire to find places that could be affected by this upcoming growth and this road has come up.

“I can tell you that this road, that you are talking about has come to GDOTs attention,” said Chairman Ellis.

GDOT officials will be coming to Chatham County on September 6th to talk about some of these concerns.

And just like that, it feels like sunshine through the sunroof…

“I feel like we are finally being heard,” said Wilson.

