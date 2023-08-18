Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. school board to hold new hearings before voting on millage rate

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s school board will hold three new hearings regarding their millage rate before they vote.

The board had planned to approve their millage rate at a meeting Friday, but two people filed an emergency injunction to block the vote. They contended the district’s three hearings were void because board members did not attend.

While a judge denied an emergency order Friday morning, board members decided to table their vote until they hold -and attend - three new hearings.

“If it matters that much to people, they heard the community and are saying “okay, we’ll take the time to go back through this so we can have a hearing process that will be a little more formally structured than we did before.”

We’ll let you know when they announce the schedule for those three hearings.

