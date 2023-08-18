Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. WMUR, CNN Newsource
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - People in New Hampshire are reporting drone attacks on the homeless community, and they say it’s been happening for months.

“The homeless community is very much used to being attacked. This is a whole new level of attack,” said Dam Wright, a homeless advocate.

Eggs, popsicles and even feces are just some of the things Wright says have been dropped near homeless people from a drone.

“We would keep seeing other items dropped from the sky and it’s become a regular thing, especially in areas where homeless people tend to congregate,” he said.

Manchester police confirmed they are aware of the attacks and have opened an investigation.

“This is somebody who is deliberately targeting people with high technology, and sooner or later they’re going to drop something heavy and it’s going to hurt somebody,” Wright said.

Even though the drone drops don’t seem to have hit anyone yet, members of the homeless community say it’s still upsetting.

“It’s certainly disheartening,” Revan Bellino said. “You know, I mean, like a lot of people are just trying to stay alive, let alone deal with extra things.”

Wright says he just hopes police figure out who is operating the drone.

“The people out on the streets really have it bad enough as it is without being under constant attack, let alone high-tech attack,” Wright said. “Whoever has the time, energy and resources to do something like this is really a sick individual.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow-legged Hornet
‘We think that there’s a hive nearby:’ Savannah Bee Company captures nearly a dozen Yellow-Legged Hornets
On July 1, Kayla Davis, a 21-year old-woman, went to the corner store in her neighborhood, and...
Chatham County death investigation ruled homicide by coroner, no murder charges filed
Crash closes Abercorn St. between Apache and Middleground in Savannah
One person dead after hit-and-run on Abercorn St.
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
Homeless court coming to Chatham County

Latest News

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security and economic ties at historic Camp David summit
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Public viewing held for Savannah officer who died while working off-duty assignment
Farewell ceremony held for 165th Airlift Wing’s C130H aircraft
Suspect arrested for shooting hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road