Dry today, rain chances return this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Inland communities will start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Some of our inland communities will wake up to upper 60s this morning! pic.twitter.com/rvP1bPJTGg — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 18, 2023

Meanwhile closer to the coast, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this morning. It’ll be a warmer afternoon with highs returning to the low to mid 90s. There should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon without any rain around. The weather looks good for any outdoor evening plans!

Coastal forecast: Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoon with a UV index in the extreme category. The rip current risk is low and there will be a southwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. The coast should remain rain-free today.

The weekend looks pretty typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Saturday with a few isolated showers moving in along the sea breeze during the afternoon. Sunday looks wetter with highs near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, severe weather is not expected.

Next week starts out with a slight chance of afternoon showers and highs in the lower 90s. Drier and warmer weather builds in through the middle of the week, with highs returning to the mid 90s.

Tropical update: We are watching four tropical waves.

A low could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week with a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression. This system would likely move toward the Texas coast.

There’s a new potential low with only a 20% chance of forming near the Lesser Antilles over the next week. We are not expecting any impacts from this potential system at this time, but will be keeping an eye on it over the next week as it could start tracking north.

Two systems in the central Atlantic have a 40% and 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. These systems will track across the Atlantic into next week.

