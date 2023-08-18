Effingham College and Career Academy looking to add more courses as new businesses arrive

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham’s College and Career Academy hosts students from the county’s high schools every day.

The academy’s leader says, as the county grows and evolves so do its programs.

Effingham County is seeing a lot of growth across its businesses, industries, and overall population. That’s why the CEO at Effingham College and Career Academy says they’re trying to stay ahead of the curve.

“When they start hiring, and when Seywon starts hiring and all these different companies that are coming in, they’re gonna look at the kids and the students in Effingham County,” said CEO Todd Wall.

Effingham College and Career Academy offers a variety of career courses or pathways.

Around 1,200 students from surrounding high schools spend part of the day in either stem or career tech programs.

The academy’s CEO says the arrival of new industries is playing a big role...especially with Hyundai.

“With Hyundai coming in, Seywon coming in, a lot of the electric vehicle industries that are about, you know, starting to come into our area, we want our students to be prepared.”

He says the academy is applying for a grant in Georgia to add more electric vehicle skills and training.

“Yesterday we met with engineering to talk about a grant to get some new trainers and test equipment and different things like that to run them through.”

He also says the growth of business and industries here will open up jobs and he wants his students to be prepared when they do.

“I think it’s important for us to stay on that cutting edge with our students so that you know, when they do graduate high school, they know what EV is, they know about electric vehicles, they know how to work on these and that I think that gives them a leg up and puts them you know, in a different category.”

He notes that it’s important programs and coursework are staying up with Friday’s industries.

“With the new technology coming out and electric cars, we’re going to have to incorporate that into our curriculum as well.”

The academy’s automotive director says he helps students get their automotive certification.

“The equipment is to today’s standards, it’s what they would see in a new, modern-day shop and in that shop, they are prepared. They’ve used the equipment, they understand the equipment, so we’re preparing the kids for that work-ready atmosphere,” said Matthew Turner, automotive director.

