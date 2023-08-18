The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 1

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 1 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Aug. 17:

  • Savannah Country Day 48 @ Windsor Forest 0
  • Pinewood Christian 38 @ RTCA 28
  • Bradwell Institute 20 @ Wayne County 49

Friday, Aug. 18:

  • Richmond Hill @ Effingham County
  • McIntosh County Academy @ Johnson
  • Bulloch Academy @ Tiftarea
  • St. Andrew’s @ Thomas Jefferson Academy
  • Bryan County @ Lincoln County
  • Evans @ North Augusta
  • Hawkinsville @ Portal
  • Statesboro @ Glynn Academy
  • Islands @ Calvary Day
  • Savannah High @ Josey
  • Jeff Davis @ Charlton County
  • Palmetto Christian Academy @ Memorial Day
  • Benedictine @ Jenkins
  • Toombs County @ Long County
  • Savannah Christian @ Hilton Head Christian
  • Southeast Bulloch @ Liberty County
  • Appling County @ Ware County
  • Bluffton @ Beach
  • Lanier County @ Bacon County
  • Brookwood @ Frederica Academy
  • Vidalia @ South Effingham
  • Swainsboro @ Metter
  • Tattnall County @ Claxton
  • Bethesda Academy @ Hilton Head Prep
  • Hilton Head @ Battery Creek
  • John Paul II @ Thomas Heyward Academy
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ St. John’s
  • Pinewood Prep @ Beaufort Academy
  • Hampton County @ Colleton County
  • Beaufort @ Cane Bay
  • Wade Hampton @ Seneca

