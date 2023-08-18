The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 1
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 1 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday, Aug. 17:
- Savannah Country Day 48 @ Windsor Forest 0
- Pinewood Christian 38 @ RTCA 28
- Bradwell Institute 20 @ Wayne County 49
Friday, Aug. 18:
- Richmond Hill @ Effingham County
- McIntosh County Academy @ Johnson
- Bulloch Academy @ Tiftarea
- St. Andrew’s @ Thomas Jefferson Academy
- Bryan County @ Lincoln County
- Evans @ North Augusta
- Hawkinsville @ Portal
- Statesboro @ Glynn Academy
- Islands @ Calvary Day
- Savannah High @ Josey
- Jeff Davis @ Charlton County
- Palmetto Christian Academy @ Memorial Day
- Benedictine @ Jenkins
- Toombs County @ Long County
- Savannah Christian @ Hilton Head Christian
- Southeast Bulloch @ Liberty County
- Appling County @ Ware County
- Bluffton @ Beach
- Lanier County @ Bacon County
- Brookwood @ Frederica Academy
- Vidalia @ South Effingham
- Swainsboro @ Metter
- Tattnall County @ Claxton
- Bethesda Academy @ Hilton Head Prep
- Hilton Head @ Battery Creek
- John Paul II @ Thomas Heyward Academy
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ St. John’s
- Pinewood Prep @ Beaufort Academy
- Hampton County @ Colleton County
- Beaufort @ Cane Bay
- Wade Hampton @ Seneca
