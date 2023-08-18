The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 1 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Savannah Country Day 48 @ Windsor Forest 0

Pinewood Christian 38 @ RTCA 28

Bradwell Institute 20 @ Wayne County 49

Friday, Aug. 18:

Richmond Hill @ Effingham County

McIntosh County Academy @ Johnson

Bulloch Academy @ Tiftarea

St. Andrew’s @ Thomas Jefferson Academy

Bryan County @ Lincoln County

Evans @ North Augusta

Hawkinsville @ Portal

Statesboro @ Glynn Academy

Islands @ Calvary Day

Savannah High @ Josey

Jeff Davis @ Charlton County

Palmetto Christian Academy @ Memorial Day

Benedictine @ Jenkins

Toombs County @ Long County

Savannah Christian @ Hilton Head Christian

Southeast Bulloch @ Liberty County

Appling County @ Ware County

Bluffton @ Beach

Lanier County @ Bacon County

Brookwood @ Frederica Academy

Vidalia @ South Effingham

Swainsboro @ Metter

Tattnall County @ Claxton

Bethesda Academy @ Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head @ Battery Creek

John Paul II @ Thomas Heyward Academy

Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ St. John’s

Pinewood Prep @ Beaufort Academy

Hampton County @ Colleton County

Beaufort @ Cane Bay

Wade Hampton @ Seneca

