Farewell ceremony held for 165th Airlift Wing’s C130H aircraft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a bittersweet day for the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah as they said goodbye to one of their aircraft to make room for a newer one.

It’s part of a move to modernize Air National Guard units across the country.

The C-130H, better known as the Hercules aircraft, has served the 165th Airlift Wing for more than 40 years. Friday, marking a new chapter for the Air National Guard.

This plane carries with it decades of 165th history.

“We’re losing this aircraft… which is the H model which we’ve had since 1981. All of my hours here, which is over 6,500 hours is in the H model aircraft… so, it’s bittersweet to see it leave the ramp,” said Col. Jonathan Drew, 165th Operations Group Commander.

Saying goodbye to the Hercules model as the 165th prepares to welcome the newer, C-130J model – known as the Super Hercules. Leaders say upgrading the planes, which are responsible for transporting supplies and making airdrops, is necessary.

“Older airplanes, they get old and they break more often. And you have to keep them up to speed, here’s fewer parts, and things like that,” said Retired Brig. Gen. Steven Westgate, former Wing Commander.

The upgrade comes with some changes to flight crews.

“Sadly, we’re going to be losing two crew positions on this aircraft. On the H model, we had two pilots, a flight engineer, a navigator, and two load masters. So, the flight engineer and the navigator are going to be going away,” said Col. Drew.

Savannah is one of only a few wings nationwide that will have the new Super Hercules model… something 165th members say they’re looking forward to.

“It’s supposed to make their job easier by being more advanced. But they’re also taking on a lot more responsibility that was shared with more crew members in the H model. It’s an overall drawdown in numbers. Ultimately, when they become proficient in the aircraft, I think we’ll be better at what we do,” said Col. Drew.

The past, present, and maybe the future of the 165th looked on as the Hercules left Savannah for the final time Friday.

Leaders with the 165th say they expect the new C-130J to be in Savannah by this December.

