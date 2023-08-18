Groundbreaking for new recreation complex in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A big day for Garden City.

Crews breaking ground on what will be a new recreation complex. The 32,000 square foot campus is being built at Rossignol Hill.

Garden City’s mayor said this is a big deal for him and the community.

He says when he was a kid a recreation area was close to being approved, but it never happened.

“Everybody was waiting. They say it was a dream come true because a lot of promise has been made and now they get the chance to really see. Nothing happens coincidentally. This was the time that was meant to happen so the people are really excited about it,” Garden City Mayor Bruce Campbell said.

The mayor says he’s looking really forward to playing pickle ball once it’s all finished.

The project will cost about $17 million.

City leaders say it’s expected to be done in about a year and a half.

