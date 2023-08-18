Hostess City Hot Glass scavenger hunt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were by Tribble Park on Savannah’s southside on Friday, you may have seen a lot of people searching the area.

That’s because 52 glass blown pieces were hidden around the area, courtesy of “Hostess City Hot Glass.”

Every few months the team there hides dozens of hand made glass pieces and a random area, and then posts a clue of where they are hidden for people to find.

