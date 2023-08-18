Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman is still looking for the person who hit her with a truck nearly four months ago.

55-year-old Rachele Ruggiano was left critically injured in April after police say she was hit and then the driver just took off.

It happened on April 20th at the intersection of Ogeechee Road at Mersey Way just before 11 p.m.

Police say she was riding a moped west on Ogeechee Road when a driver in a Chevy Silverado leaving a business struck her from the side and then drove away.

“I briefly, in the corner of my eye saw his headlights, and he was in a big truck, so I thought, ‘Oh bleep, this is going to hurt,’' said Ruggiano.

That hurt becoming an agonizing 43 days in the hospital for Rachele Ruggiano.

“I had two collapsed lungs, a broken foot, a shattered shin. I had a broken femur, a broken hip, a broken pelvis, a broken shoulder, a broken finger, and a fractured finger on this side.”

The past four months have been mentally and physically challenging for the 55-year-old.

“I still can’t walk. I still can’t get a job. It’s hard to get to transportation. I’m a person who likes to work, I like to move, I’m very active.”

Her very long road to recovery...made worse by what she’s calling a lack of answers.

Ruggiano’s frustration grows as she believes some businesses have been slow to release information that could help lead police to an arrest.

The driver, and his four door Silverado, caught on surveillance just prior to the hit and run but police have not named the suspect.

“He’s out there walking around and he should be in jail. And that’s the biggest thing for me and he should be in jail.”

SPD has not announced any arrests but a spokesperson says the department is actively working several leads in the case.

Ruggiano has been able to keep a roof over hear head thanks to the help of friends and charity.

She says despite her injuries, she tries to stay positive but ultimately wants someone to be held responsible.

“He might’ve beaten my physically, but he will not beat me emotionally. It’s as simple as that.”

Ruggiano has started a GoFundMe for support.

Anyone with information on the incident, vehicle or driver should contact TIU at 912-525-2474 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

