Public viewing held for Savannah officer who died while working off-duty assignment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah community had the opportunity Friday to remember and honor a police officer who died a week ago.

Friday marked the beginning of two days of services for Cpl. Doug “Twin” Herron. Cpl. Herron passed away a week ago after experiencing an unspecified medical emergency while working an off-duty assignment.

Fellow law enforcement, family, and friends gathered to pay their respects for Cpl. Herron.

People who came the pay respects Friday put it simply. They say Cpl. Herron was a good man.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Herron was first hired in January of 1988. In 1994, he was promoted to Corporal, and in 2002, he was promoted to Star Corporal.

He had worked with the Savannah Impact Program for the last two years, which focuses on at-risk youth and adults. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says that he had known Herron for years and remembered him for his kind heart.

“He was a police officer’s police officer. No sparkly, shiny, stuff. He just came to work and he did his work. He loved his wife, he loved his family, he loved- he loved food. He was just a good dude, and you know, you hate to see these types of things happen,” Mayor Johnson said.

Cpl. Herron’s funeral will take place Saturday, with full police honors at his funeral. The funeral will be held at the Calvary Baptist Temple, who will also livestream the services.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession that will begin south on Waters Avenue from 63rd Street towards Stephenson Avenue, then turn right onto Stevenson towards Hodgson Memorial Drive.

It’ll then take a left on Hodgson and finish at the funeral home. Members of the community are welcome to line the route of the procession to pay respects.

“This community will show this hero the love and respect and the admiration that he deserves. Again, I’ve ordered flags to be ordered to half staff and they will be so for the remainder of the week,” said Mayor Johnson.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m.

