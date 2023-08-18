Sky Cams
Special election coming up to elect new District 2 Chatham Co. Commissioner

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In less than a month, voters in Chatham County’s second district will head back to the polls to select a new county commissioner.

The special election is to select a replacement for the late Chatham County Commissioner Larry Gator Rivers. Rivers passed away earlier this year while still in office.

The voter registration deadline is this coming Monday, August 21st. Absentee ballot mailout starts on the 28th... the first batch has already been mailed.

The deadline to submit your absentee ballot application is September 8th. Early in-person voting will start on August 28th and run until September 15th. Election Day is September 19th.

Local election officials say this special election could see a large turnout.

“Turnout percentages are always difficult to predict. I think this is a relatively high profile election because of how popular Mr. Rivers was, how much publicity there was about his untimely passing, just how beloved he was in the community. I think that will raise awareness of the vote,” said Colin McRae, with the Chatham County Board of Registrars.

Something important to note this year - early in-person voting will be at the Chatham County Voter Registration Annex. That’s located on Eisenhower Drive.

On election day, second district voters will go to their regular voting precinct.

