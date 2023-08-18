Sky Cams
Statesboro’s Chamber moving to a new location near downtown

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group that helps grow business in Statesboro is changing addresses soon.

Statesboro’s Chamber left its longtime downtown home a few years ago for office space across town. They say coming back to this spot, near downtown, just makes sense.

Final paint and preps seem to be the final things needed to finish the Statesboro-Bulloch Chambers new storefront location in the West District development off College Street. Chamber CEO Jennifer Davis says they sent a survey to chamber members earlier this year about where they’d like to see the chamber office.

“It did surprise our board of directors because it was unanimously “downtown,” said Davis.

Back in 2021, previous Chamber leaders moved from and sold the landmark building that have been the headquarters since the 1990′s. They’ve rented office space since then.

Davis says this spot is just two blocks from the old site, two blocks from The Blue Mile in what she says is an emerging center of downtown.

“It could be a blessing in disguise that we do have a lot more parking. This is a new up-and-coming development with a lot of store fronts and chamber members right here with us.”

They’ll enter a three year lease agreement with an option to buy. They hope to be able to move in the first of September.

