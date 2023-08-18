Sky Cams
Suspect arrested for shooting hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been arrested after police say she shot a hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road early Friday morning.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers arrested and charged 24-year-old Alshanae Collins with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm while in commission of a crime.

According to police, witnesses say the suspect approached the front desk at the Red Roof Inn and shot the clerk, pointed the gun at another bystander, and then fired once into a hotel room that was occupied by two people who did not know Collins. Police say no one inside the room was injured.

Officers responded to the hotel around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say Collins had been staying at the hotel for several weeks, but do not know a clear motive for the shooting yet.

