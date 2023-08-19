Sky Cams
2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Bulloch Co.

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, just before 10 p.m. Friday, a 2010 Audi sedan was traveling west on I-16 near mile marker 131 when the driver lost control, ran off the road and struck several trees.

GSP said two passengers were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene and the other died from their injures at the hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is stable.

Officials say all three occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

