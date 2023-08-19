Sky Cams
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The season opening football game between Benedictine and Jenkins High School was ended early Friday night.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, the game was ended in the third quarter after off-field disruptions began around halftime.

The school system said preliminary information suggests that the disruptions were started because of a TikTok challenge. The challenge is supposed to create the impression of a large, chaotic event.

The school system said there was never a stadium-wide threat at any time. However, multiple agencies did decide to end the game early has a safety precaution.

In part of a statement, SCCPSS said, “SCCPSS seeks to ensure a safe, orderly environment at all events that involve students, staff and families and does not condone disruptive behavior that compromises safety.”

In 2022, the same matchup was ended early after someone believed they heard gunshots. Police said that a gun was never fired and no one was injured in that incident.

