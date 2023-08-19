Benedictine vs. Jenkins game canceled due to off-field disruptions
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The season opening football game between the Benedictine Cadets and Jenkins High School was canceled Friday night for the second straight year.
According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School District, the game was canceled around halftime due to off-field violence.
Officials says various fights broke-out in the stands. Last year, it was a shooting that abruptly ended the game.
A district spokesperson says it originated from a TikTok challenge.
There is no information on if there were any injuries or when or if the game will be rescheduled.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.