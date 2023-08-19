Benedictine vs. Jenkins game canceled due to off-field disruptions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The season opening football game between the Benedictine Cadets and Jenkins High School was canceled Friday night for the second straight year.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School District, the game was canceled around halftime due to off-field violence.

Officials says various fights broke-out in the stands. Last year, it was a shooting that abruptly ended the game.

A district spokesperson says it originated from a TikTok challenge.

There is no information on if there were any injuries or when or if the game will be rescheduled.

