Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Benedictine vs. Jenkins game canceled due to off-field disruptions

The season opening football game between the Benedictine Cadets and Jenkins High School was...
The season opening football game between the Benedictine Cadets and Jenkins High School was canceled Friday night for the second straight year.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The season opening football game between the Benedictine Cadets and Jenkins High School was canceled Friday night for the second straight year.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School District, the game was canceled around halftime due to off-field violence.

Officials says various fights broke-out in the stands. Last year, it was a shooting that abruptly ended the game.

A district spokesperson says it originated from a TikTok challenge.

There is no information on if there were any injuries or when or if the game will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alshanae Collins
Suspect arrested for shooting hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
Homeless court coming to Chatham County
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
On July 1, Kayla Davis, a 21-year old-woman, went to the corner store in her neighborhood, and...
Chatham County death investigation ruled homicide by coroner, no murder charges filed

Latest News

THE News at 11
Habitat for Humanity looking to buy lot in Port Wentworth for affordable housing
habitat for humanity
Habitat for Humanity looking to buy lot in Port Wentworth for affordable housing
Agricenter educating students of all ages in Effingham Co.
Agricenter educating students of all ages in Effingham Co.
Public viewing held for Savannah officer who died while working off-duty assignment