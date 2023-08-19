Habitat for Humanity looking to buy lot in Port Wentworth for affordable housing

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Habit for Humanity is on the hunt for its next big project and that may be in the heart of downtown Port Wentworth.

Between the Briar and Bush, is a lot, just full of potential.

“After speaking with the City Manager Steve Davis, they were really telling me that they were looking to create density in some areas and this lot behind me is one of the places that we are looking at and considering creating some townhomes,” said Zerik Samples with Habitat for Humanity.

Habit is looking to add 60 to 65 townhomes in this 18-acre land in Port Wentworth that will create housing for the working class and with the growth expected, that working class is growing fast.

The city’s Economic Development Director James Touchton says it’s coming at the perfect time.

“With the Megaplant coming and the growth we are seeing in a metro area, housing is something we need, and we are seeing them in the state level being discussed, in the metro Atlanta Region, it’s been discussed for years. So I think Savannah is having that conversation and we are just one of the first ones to really do something about it,” said Touchton.

And Habitat officials say they were more than willing to get on board.

“We know that there is going to be a number of businesses that surround it and support it, so having affordable housing for those front-line workers and those who make that economic engine run is very important,” said Samples

They say Habit for Humanity prides itself on home ownership over everything else.

“We make affordable homeownership so, these will not be rented out we will be selling them the townhome,” said Samples.

Habitat has not officially purchased the land yet but they say they’re in the process of buying it.

They say if everything goes smoothly, __ INSERT TIMELINE FOR BUILD... “they hope to break ground in __”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.