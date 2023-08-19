Jamie’s Saturday WX Forecast 08-19-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A thin line of sea breeze showers that hung around for an hour or two east of I-95 but west of the beaches is fading. The sea breeze is making its way inland with a nice cooling breeze and spotty showers west of I-95 through about 6pm possible. Most us will be dry by dinner. We should have a nice sunset at 8:05pm with temperatures near 88°. Quiet overnight.

An area of low pressure may develop along a weak stationary front just to the west and north of us overnight.

Daybreak Sunday will be mostly cloudy especially along the coast with more sunshine inland, 75°. Coastal rain likely by daybreak moving onshore through brunchtime; west of I-95 and south of the Altamaha will have a better chance of afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures struggle to reach 90° by the afternoon. 40% chance of rain with isolated storms. Some of the rain will be locally heavy in the morning.

Monday warmer and lower rain chances: 75/93 mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday mostly sunny and hot: 75/96 and it may feel like 104°.

Wednesday a back door cold front will approach from the north, but have trouble making it’s way to I-16. A little more cloud coverage and a 30% chance of rain storms will keep our afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s.

MARINE: Saturday night...SE winds 10 kt, seas 2 ft. Sunday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft, morning showers likely. Sunday night...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft.

RIP CURRENT RISK: Sunday...Low.

TROPICS: There are currently five tropical waves we’re watching, and one may become a short lived tropical depression in the middle of the Atlantic with no threat to us. A wave that will move into the Gulf of Mexico looks like a rain maker for Texas. Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall along the Baja Peninsula Sunday lunchtime and move into southern California and sit over the desert southwest a few days. A tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal and inland Southern California, including San Diego and Los Angeles. It’s the first ever warning issued for this location by the National Hurricane Center. Baja California is expected to see hurricane conditions by Saturday evening.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

